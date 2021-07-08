Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Tigray Rapes ...

Tigray Rapes ...
Embed
Tigray Rapes ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:33 0:00
Direct link

Hundreds of women and girls in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have reported brutal rapes at the hands of soldiers in a war that is still ongoing, despite last week’s government troop withdrawal. The rape victims who come forward say they are only a small percentage of the women who have been brutalized.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG