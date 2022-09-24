Thousands of Russians Flee Mobilization as Anti-War Protests Erupt
Thousands of Russians are trying to flee the country to escape conscription into the military. President Putin announced the move in a televised address Wednesday, as Russian armed forces have been suffering significant losses in the invasion of Ukraine in recent weeks. Henry Ridgwell reports
