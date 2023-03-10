Accessibility links

Thousands Displaced by '21 Volcano in DRC Remain Homeless

Thousands remain in camps almost two years after a volcanic eruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo forced their displacement. Renewed fighting between the military and rebels has pushed even more people into the camps. Ruth Omar Esther reports from Munigi, DRC. Camera: Esdras Tsongo.

