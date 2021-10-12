Thomas Sankara Trial Starts, 34 Years After His Death
A trial on the assassination of Burkina Faso's former president, Thomas Sankara, begins Monday, more than three decades after he and 12 others were killed in a 1987 coup. Former President Blaise Compaoré, the main defendant in the trial, who lives in exile in Ivory Coast, will not be attending.
