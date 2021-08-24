Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

The Inside Story-The Fall of Kabul Episode 1

The Inside Story-The Fall of Kabul Episode 1
Embed
The Inside Story-The Fall of Kabul Episode 1

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Direct link

The fall of Afghanistan happened quicker than most U.S. officials anticipated and publicly stated, creating an atmosphere of chaos and desperation in Kabul. Watch The Inside Story for a first-person account of those first 36 hours and the impact the U.S. withdrawal is having on Afghan society.

The fall of Afghanistan happened quicker than most U.S. officials anticipated and publicly stated, creating an atmosphere of chaos and desperation in Kabul. Watch The Inside Story for a first-person account of those first 36 hours and the impact the U.S. withdrawal is having on Afghan society. Airdate: August 19, 2021.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG