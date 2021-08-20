The Inside Story-The Fall of Kabul Episode 1

The fall of Afghanistan happened quicker than most U.S. officials anticipated and publicly stated, creating an atmosphere of chaos and desperation in Kabul. Watch The Inside Story for a first-person account of those first 36 hours and the impact the U.S. withdrawal is having on Afghan society. Airdate: August 19, 2021.
