It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. The Inside Story examines the impact of those attacks through the eyes of a firefighter's family, some of the first US troops into Afghanistan, some of the last to come back, and one woman who cannot get out. Also, the technology that will make the next generation of air travel safer. The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later airdate September 9, 2021.

