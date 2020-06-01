Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

HALO Trust Helping Zimbabwe Govt in Tackling Coronavirus COVID-19

HALO Trust Helping Zimbabwe Govt in Tackling Coronavirus COVID-19
Embed
HALO Trust Helping Zimbabwe Govt in Tackling Coronavirus COVID-19

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:03 0:00
Direct link

HALO Trust, a demining company, recently stepped in to help the Zimbabwean government in the fight against Coronavirus, with aide from the British Department for International Development and U.S. Department of State. VOA Zimbabwe's Mike Hove, chats with John Masimba of the HALO Trust.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG