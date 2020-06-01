HALO Trust Helping Zimbabwe Govt in Tackling Coronavirus COVID-19
HALO Trust, a demining company, recently stepped in to help the Zimbabwean government in the fight against Coronavirus, with aide from the British Department for International Development and U.S. Department of State. VOA Zimbabwe's Mike Hove, chats with John Masimba of the HALO Trust.
Episodes
-
May 31, 2020
Italian Company Making See-Through Masks
-
May 30, 2020
Britain Press Freedom ...
-
May 30, 2020
Protests Over Death of Black Man
-
May 30, 2020
COVID - Nigeria Mask Fashion -- USAGM
-
-
May 29, 2020
COVID Pandemic Lighter Side ...
Facebook Forum