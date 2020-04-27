Accessibility links

The Coronavirus Pandemic May Trigger Global Famine of ‘Biblical Proportions’

The United Nations’ food chief is warning that while the world fights the coronavirus pandemic, it is also on the brink of a hunger pandemic. World Food Program director met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss ways to avert the worst humanitarian crisis since the World War Two.

