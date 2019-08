The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Join host Mike Hove of VOA Studio 7's youth program, The Connection, as he discusses the planned protests in Harare, on Friday, by MDC leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa, with youth members of the MDC & ZANU PF. Tune in @ 8pm FB:VOA Studio 7; voazimbabwe.com, TEXT: 202-465-0318.