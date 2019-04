The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Shaka Ssali of VOA's Straight Talk Africa discusses the 25th Anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide, with Claude Gatebuke, Exec. Dir. of the African Great Lakes Region Action Network (AGLAN), Jacques Niyibizi, President of the DMV Rwandan-American Community, and VOA reporter Edward Rwema, from Kigali.