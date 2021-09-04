September 11 Terror Trials
Twenty years since the attacks of September 11, the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which at its peak held almost 800 terror suspects, is now home to fewer than 40 detainees. Some are only now being brought to trial, as reported by VOA’s Yuni Salim in this report narrated by Nova Poerwadi
