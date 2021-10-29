Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Terror in Tigray - The Ethiopian Refugee Crisis

Terror in Tigray - The Ethiopian Refugee Crisis
Embed
Terror in Tigray - The Ethiopian Refugee Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:32 0:00
Direct link

Civil war has displaced many in Ethiopia's Tigray region and there is no end in sight to their misery. Heather Murdock travels to the largely cut-off conflict zone, as well as refugee camps in neighboring Sudan, to bring the story of a complex political situation and humanitarian disaster.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG