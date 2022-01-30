TechCircle
Meet Irfan Yuksel, CEO and Co-founder of TechCircle, an IT company training boot camp. Learn his story coming to the U.S as an immigrant and why he hopes to inspire people from any background to get a second chance to break into the tech industry. Reporter: Enming Liu, Stella Hsu, Camera/Editor: Enming Liu
Episodes
-
-
-
January 29, 2022
Innovative Electric Vehicles on Display at Washington Auto Show
-
January 29, 2022
Northwestern Syria Hospitals Approach Collapse
-
January 29, 2022
Pro-Russian Sentiment Grows in Burkina Faso After Coup
-