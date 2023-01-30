Accessibility links

Tanzanian Opposition Holds First Rallies in 6 Years After Ban Lifted

Tanzania's opposition Chadema party held its first public rally in six years this week, after the government lifted a ban on such gatherings. Despite the restored right to rally, critics doubt Tanzania's Party of the Revolution will stop squeezing opponents and say a change in law is needed.

