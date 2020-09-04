Tanzania Under Magufuli ...
Tanzania is heading toward October elections after five years under President John Magufuli. Magufuli has initiated major infrastructure projects and fought against official corruption. But critics call him “The Bulldozer” for ignoring criticism of the projects and cracking down on opponents.
Episodes
-
September 04, 2020
Nigeria Herbal Medicine ...
-
September 04, 2020
Some Business May Not Reopen in New York
-
September 03, 2020
Hopewell Chin'ono Praises People, Various Institutions for Supporting Him
-
September 03, 2020
Gideon Ngwenya: Zanu PF Should Talk to Former Zipra Combatants
-
September 02, 2020
Defiant Jacob Ngarivhume, Hopewell Chin'ono Vowing to Fight for Zimbabweans
-
September 02, 2020
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum, September 2, 2020