Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Tanzania President, Democracy ....

Tanzania President, Democracy ....
Embed
Tanzania President, Democracy ....

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:16 0:00
Direct link

When Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in April, she vowed a u-turn in politics from her predecessor, the late John Magufuli. But the arrest of opposition leader Freeman Mbowe in July has dimmed hopes that Hassan will her turn back on Magufuli's iron-fisted style of rule.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG