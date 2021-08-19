Tanzania President, Democracy ....
When Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in April, she vowed a u-turn in politics from her predecessor, the late John Magufuli. But the arrest of opposition leader Freeman Mbowe in July has dimmed hopes that Hassan will her turn back on Magufuli's iron-fisted style of rule.
Episodes
-
August 19, 2021
Kenya COVID-19 Misinformation ...
-
August 19, 2021
Opposition TV Stations Facing Uncertain Future
-
August 19, 2021
What Will it Take for Africa to Host Olympic Games?
-
August 19, 2021
Cost of Afghanistan War ...
-
August 18, 2021
Afghanistan NATO Europe...
-
August 18, 2021
U.S. Veterans React Afghanistan ...