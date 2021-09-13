Taliban Government Sets Policies for Women's Education

Accessibility links

The Taliban government in Afghanistan announced an official policy on women’s education rights. The move follows recent street protests across parts of the country where women gathered and held signs in defense of rights that were stripped away the last time the Taliban took power.

