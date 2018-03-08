Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Africa
USA
World
Health
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Studio 7
News in English
Ndebele
Shona
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Live Talk - Diaspora Forum
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Listen live
19:30 - 20:00
LIVE
Indaba zesiNdebele
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk
21:30 - 22:00
Zimbabwe Today
06:00 - 07:00
Live Talk
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Listen live
19:00 - 20:00
LIVE
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Indaba zesiNdebele
Studio 7
Video
Episodes
About
Take Charge of Your Life
March 08, 2018
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:00:26
0:00
Take charge of your life ...
Facebook Forum
Episodes
March 08, 2018
Zanu PF Youth Chant slogan 'Pasi NaMugabe ... Down With Mugabe'
March 08, 2018
Marking International Women's Day
March 08, 2018
Take Charge of Your Life
March 08, 2018
Sithembiso Nyoni: We Should Empower Women
March 08, 2018
Women Singing At Local Symposium
March 07, 2018
Sierra Leone Votes for New President, Parliament
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum