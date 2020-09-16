Children in Confilict Zones Facing Problems of In-person Learning
For many young people, fall is the end of summer fun and the start of the new school year. But 2020 is no ordinary year with the coronavirus pandemic affecting everyday life around the world. Students in some countries who may already live in conflict zones face the challenge of in-person learning
Episodes
-
September 16, 2020
Drive-In Movie ...
-
September 15, 2020
COVID Diary Elmendorp Nairobi -- USAGM
-
September 15, 2020
DRC Video Gaming Halls
-
September 15, 2020
Belarus Protests Continue
-
September 15, 2020
South Africa Plastic Surgery ...
-
September 14, 2020
Evicted Farmer Packing His Belongings