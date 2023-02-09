Accessibility links

Syria’s Rebel-Held Areas Reeling From Quakes

Syria's Rebel-Held Areas Reeling From Quakes
Syria’s Rebel-Held Areas Reeling From Quakes

The Syrian rebel-controlled enclave of Idlib on the Turkish border is reeling from Monday’s two deadly earthquakes. The region has already been devastated by years of civil war, and aid agencies now say the need for international assistance is urgent. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

