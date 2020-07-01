Supreme Court on Asylum Seekers
In a 7-2 decision on June 25, the Supreme Court ruled that non-citizens whose asylum appeals are denied by immigration officials have no constitutional right to appeal the decision in federal court. This allows the current administration to move ahead with deportations of a number of asylum seekers.
Episodes
-
-
July 01, 2020
Locking Down Homeless Citizens ...
-
July 01, 2020
Schools Exams Start in Zimbabwe
-
June 30, 2020
ZIMSEC: School Exams in Progress in Zimbabwe
-
-
June 30, 2020
Students Start Writing Exams in Schools in Zimbabwe