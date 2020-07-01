Accessibility links

Supreme Court on Asylum Seekers

In a 7-2 decision on June 25, the Supreme Court ruled that non-citizens whose asylum appeals are denied by immigration officials have no constitutional right to appeal the decision in federal court. This allows the current administration to move ahead with deportations of a number of asylum seekers.

