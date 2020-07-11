Supreme Court: Half of Oklahoma Native American Reservation Land
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday recognized about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land and overturned a tribe member's rape conviction because the location where the crime was committed should have been considered outside the reach of state criminal law. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more
