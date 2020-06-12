Accessibility links

Burundi President Death Shocking ...

The sudden death of outgoing Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza Tuesday came as a shock to everyone on the African political scene. Nkurunziza ruled Burundi with an iron first for 15 years, including a controversial third term that saw hundreds killed in protests. Over 500,000 left the country.

