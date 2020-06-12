Burundi President Death Shocking ...
The sudden death of outgoing Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza Tuesday came as a shock to everyone on the African political scene. Nkurunziza ruled Burundi with an iron first for 15 years, including a controversial third term that saw hundreds killed in protests. Over 500,000 left the country.
Episodes
-
June 12, 2020
Bulawayo Mayor Receives Goods from Donors
-
June 12, 2020
US George Floyd Funeral ...
-
June 11, 2020
US Protests Black Faith Leaders ...
-
-
June 09, 2020
Researchers Looking for Ways of Tackling COVID-19
-
June 09, 2020
Britain Race Protests ...