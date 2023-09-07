Sudanese Orphans in Chad Traumatized by Darfur Atrocities
At a refugee encampment in eastern Chad, Sudanese children say Janjaweed militias in Darfur have made them orphans in recent months. As media and rights organizations continue to report atrocities, reporter Henry Wilkins speaks to the children who are left to fend for themselves in a foreign country
