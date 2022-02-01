Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 31, 2022

Kenyan police arrested a suspect after an improvised explosive device killed and injured passengers in a bus traveling near the Somali border. The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso in response to last week's military coup; Protester was killed as security forces confronted thousands of people

