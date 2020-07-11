Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Many Turn to Gardening in Sudan As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc

Many Turn to Gardening in Sudan As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc
Embed
Many Turn to Gardening in Sudan As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:03 0:00
Direct link

The COVID-19 lockdown measures in Sudan have spurred a new trend in the capital, Khartoum, as many turn to home gardening to stay productive and healthy. Alamin Jafaar's Facebook group, which helps people share home gardening ideas, has seen its membership grow seven-fold during the pandemic

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG