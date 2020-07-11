Many Turn to Gardening in Sudan As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc
The COVID-19 lockdown measures in Sudan have spurred a new trend in the capital, Khartoum, as many turn to home gardening to stay productive and healthy. Alamin Jafaar's Facebook group, which helps people share home gardening ideas, has seen its membership grow seven-fold during the pandemic
