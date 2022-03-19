Accessibility links

Students Who Fled Ukraine Share Stories of Hope, Survival During Online Classes

Hundreds of Nigerian students who safely fled Ukraine were close to graduating when Russia invaded the country. But despite being under fire, some Ukrainian teachers have continued their classes online, where they are exchanging stories of hope and survival. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

