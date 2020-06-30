Students Start Writing Exams in Zimbabwe Amid COVID-19 Fears

Accessibility links

Students started writing examinations in Zimbabwe today amid fears of lack of social distancing, which may result in some of them contracting coronavirus COVID-19. There are 574 COVID-19 cases in the country with seven deaths and 152 recoveries. Schools shutdown three months ago.(Video:Nunurai Jena)

