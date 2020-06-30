Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Students Start Writing Exams in Schools in Zimbabwe

Students Start Writing Exams in Schools in Zimbabwe
Embed
Students Start Writing Exams in Schools in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:39 0:00

Most candidates managed to come on time to write examinations today in Mashonaland West and other provinces. The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council managed to provide face masks, sanitizers, conduct temperature tests and encourage social distancing among the candidates. (Video: Nunurai Jena)

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG