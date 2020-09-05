Accessibility links

Students Adjusting to Distance Learning in Uganda

COVID-19 has created a new normal for school children learning by video applications and broadcast channels, including in Uganda. But while many embrace the new normal, not all families are able to afford paying for data or even electricity for the television, as Halima Athumani reports

