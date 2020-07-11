Stores Reopen As Others File for Bankruptcy
When the coronavirus outbreak began, many retail stores were forced to shut down to help contain the virus. Some have since filed for bankruptcy. Others are starting to reopen and trying to offer a good shopping experience, even during the pandemic. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
