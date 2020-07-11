Accessibility links

Stores Reopen As Others File for Bankruptcy

When the coronavirus outbreak began, many retail stores were forced to shut down to help contain the virus. Some have since filed for bankruptcy. Others are starting to reopen and trying to offer a good shopping experience, even during the pandemic. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

