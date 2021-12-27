Sting in the Tail: Europe Looks Back on Year of COVID Struggles
As 2021 nears its end, hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might be ending are rapidly fading – as the new omicron variant sweeps across the world. Henry Ridgwell looks back on a tumultuous year in Europe as populations and policymakers struggled to return to normality. Producer: Barry Unger
Episodes
-
December 27, 2021
2020 US Election Focuses New Attention on Voting Rights
-
December 27, 2021
Omicron Dominates Weekly Outlook, Looms Over Holidays
-
December 26, 2021
Robots Serve Food to Diners at Iraq Restaurant
-
December 26, 2021
Melting of Kashmir Glaciers Causes Concern About Water Shortages
-
December 26, 2021
Europe Fears Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis Will Continue in 2022
-
December 25, 2021
Holidays and Mental Health