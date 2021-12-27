Accessibility links

Sting in the Tail: Europe Looks Back on Year of COVID Struggles

As 2021 nears its end, hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might be ending are rapidly fading – as the new omicron variant sweeps across the world. Henry Ridgwell looks back on a tumultuous year in Europe as populations and policymakers struggled to return to normality. Producer: Barry Unger

