Standup Comedy Adapting to New Reality of COVID-19
From dark, crowded venues to social-distanced noisy backyards, Stand-up comedy in the U.S. is trying to adapt to the new reality of COVID-19. Veronica Balderas Iglesias spoke with several comics in the Washington DC area who are making people laugh, despite their own struggles to make a comeback.
