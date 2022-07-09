Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Protesters Storm Sri Lanka President Residence, Office

Protesters Storm Sri Lanka President Residence, Office
Embed
Protesters Storm Sri Lanka President Residence, Office

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:39 0:00
Direct link

Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday, local television reported, as thousands of people demonstrated in the capital against the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. (AP)

Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday, local television reported, as thousands of people demonstrated in the capital against the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG