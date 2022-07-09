Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday, local television reported, as thousands of people demonstrated in the capital against the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.
Protesters Storm Sri Lanka President Residence, Office
