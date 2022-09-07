Accessibility links

Holders of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Still Worried Over New South Africa Visas Despite Deadline Extension

Holders of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Still Worried Over New South Africa Visas Despite Deadline Extension
Zimbabweans living in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) say they are still worried about the extended deadline for them to return home. Davison Mudzingwa reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.

