Zimbabweans living in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) say they are still worried about the extended deadline for them to return home. Davison Mudzingwa reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Holders of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Still Worried Over New South Africa Visas Despite Deadline Extension
August 30, 2022
