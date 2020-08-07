Spain King Exile ...
Spain’s former King Juan Carlos the First left his country this week as he faces possible accusations of financial wrongdoing. The besieged monarch, who handed the crown to his son, Felipe, six years ago, is not formally under investigation. Alfonso Beato reports on the former king’s issues
Episodes
-
August 07, 2020
North Korea State Media Modernization ...
-
-
August 07, 2020
Egypt Refugees Nile Dam ...
-
August 07, 2020
Blogger Urges Fellow Zimbabwe Youth To Help Stop Violence
-
-
August 06, 2020
US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...