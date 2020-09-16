Accessibility links

Reopening of Schools Worrying Parents in Spain

Reopening of Schools Worrying Parents in Spain

With nearly 600,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Spain again leads western Europe in the number of infections.Yet the country reopened schools last week with strict protocols in place - measures that officials hope will minimize the coronavirus spread, but parents fear will inevitably happen.

