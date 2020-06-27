Accessibility links

NASA Planning Mars Launch

Scientists at NASA are planning a launch to Mars later this summer. The space agency will send to the surface a rover they describe as a “robot scientist.” Part of that mission will also be NASA’s first attempt at flight on the Red Planet. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us This Week in Space.

