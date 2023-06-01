South Africans Pushing for Removal of All Illegal Immigrants

Accessibility links

Hundreds of South Africans on Thursday marched to President Cyril Ramaphosa's offices in Pretoria, demanding that all illegal foreigners must leave the country. They were drawn from civil society groups, including Operation Dudula. They are vowing not to stay put until he addresses them.

