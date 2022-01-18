Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

South African University Students Fight COVID Vaccine Mandates

South African University Students Fight COVID Vaccine Mandates
Embed
South African University Students Fight COVID Vaccine Mandates

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

South African university students are fighting mandates that require they be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the classroom on February 14. Even students who are vaccinated, and want others to get inoculated, are against the policy and the students' union is threatening protests

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG