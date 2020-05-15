Mixed Blessing for South Africa Olympian
South African gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, was looking forward to living her childhood dream of representing her country at the Olympics in Tokyo later this year. Then the unthinkable happened - the coronavirus pandemic forced a year-long delay of the Tokyo Games. It was a mixed blessing for her.
