Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Mixed Blessing for South Africa Olympian

Mixed Blessing for South Africa Olympian
Embed
Mixed Blessing for South Africa Olympian

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:10 0:00
Direct link

South African gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, was looking forward to living her childhood dream of representing her country at the Olympics in Tokyo later this year. Then the unthinkable happened - the coronavirus pandemic forced a year-long delay of the Tokyo Games. It was a mixed blessing for her.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG