South African Filmmaker Phumi Morare On Her Oscar Shortlisted Film
South African filmmaker Phumi Morare’s short film LAKUTSHON’ ILANGA (WHEN THE SUN SETS) focuses on a woman who desperately tries to save her brother from a horrific fate. We spoke to the director about the film, which touches on South Africa's violence against freedom fighters during apartheid.
