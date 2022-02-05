Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

South African Filmmaker Phumi Morare On Her Oscar Shortlisted Film

South African Filmmaker Phumi Morare On Her Oscar Shortlisted Film
Embed
South African Filmmaker Phumi Morare On Her Oscar Shortlisted Film

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:37 0:00
Direct link

South African filmmaker Phumi Morare’s short film LAKUTSHON’ ILANGA (WHEN THE SUN SETS) focuses on a woman who desperately tries to save her brother from a horrific fate. We spoke to the director about the film, which touches on South Africa's violence against freedom fighters during apartheid.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG