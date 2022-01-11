South African Companies Introduce Vaccine Mandates as Uptake Slows
Despite having the highest number of COVID infections in Africa, nearly two years into the pandemic, fewer than half of South African adults have been vaccinated. The government has been reluctant to order vaccine mandates, but private companies are to encouraging people to get the jab.
