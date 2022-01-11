Accessibility links

South African Companies Introduce Vaccine Mandates as Uptake Slows

Despite having the highest number of COVID infections in Africa, nearly two years into the pandemic, fewer than half of South African adults have been vaccinated. The government has been reluctant to order vaccine mandates, but private companies are to encouraging people to get the jab.

