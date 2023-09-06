Accessibility links

South African Businesses Look to China for Electricity Crisis Help

China pledged to help South Africa with its crippling energy crisis during the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg. At the same time, South Africa said it wants to correct a trade imbalance with China and export more finished products. Manufacturing is hampered by the unreliable power grid.

