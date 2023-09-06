South African Businesses Look to China for Electricity Crisis Help
China pledged to help South Africa with its crippling energy crisis during the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg. At the same time, South Africa said it wants to correct a trade imbalance with China and export more finished products. Manufacturing is hampered by the unreliable power grid.
Episodes
-
September 06, 2023
Ukrainian Drone Operator Revolutionizes Use of Civilian Drones
-
September 05, 2023
Maimane Attacks Ramaphosa for Attending Mnangagwa's Inauguration
-
September 04, 2023
Could Third-Party Run Alter Presidential Race for Biden, Trump?
-
September 04, 2023
US Charity Helps Maasai Herders Recover From Deadly Drought
-
-