South Africa Docotors, Engineers Designing Inexpensive Devices to Tackle Coronavirus
South African engineers and doctors are designing makeshift, inexpensive devices to address a major challenge posed by the coronavirus - the lack of ventilators for patients. South Africa is scrambling for thousands more ventilators as confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to more than 7,200.
Episodes
-
-
May 07, 2020
New Flashmob Has Americans Unpack Christmas Lights
-
-
-
May 06, 2020
To Cope with COVID, Turkey Turns to Tradition
-