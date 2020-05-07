Accessibility links

South Africa Docotors, Engineers Designing Inexpensive Devices to Tackle Coronavirus
South African engineers and doctors are designing makeshift, inexpensive devices to address a major challenge posed by the coronavirus - the lack of ventilators for patients. South Africa is scrambling for thousands more ventilators as confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to more than 7,200.

