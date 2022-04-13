Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left a sour taste for South Africa’s citrus farmers, who are facing millions of dollars in losses over sanctions that have closed off the Russian market. South Africa is the world’s second largest citrus exporter and farmers are scrambling to find other markets before the fruit spoils. For VOA, Linda Givetash reports from Groblersdal, South Africa.
South Africa’s $2 Billion-Citrus Industry Fears Russia Exports Losses
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left a sour taste for South Africa’s citrus farmers, who are facing millions of dollars in losses over sanctions that have closed off the Russian market. South Africa is the world’s second largest citrus exporter and farmers are scrambling to find other markets.
