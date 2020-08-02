South Africa Toxic Gold ...

Accessibility links

South African environmental activists are suing the government and mining companies to clean up toxic waste from gold mining, and to compensate people who have become sick from the contamination. An environmental group says the waste has released radiation on nearby communities and squatters.

