South Africa Searching for Source of Deadly Cholera Outbreak

Almost two dozen people have died from cholera just outside South Africa's capital, Pretoria, over the past two weeks, and hundreds have been hospitalized. VOA spoke to residents who have been affected and officials who are still searching for the source. Kate Bartlett reports from Hammanskraal

