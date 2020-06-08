South Africa Schools Open Despite COVID-19 Concerns
After a few fits and starts, South Africa gradually opened schools with mixed mixed about the event as students between 7th and 12th grade go in first. Is it safe? Is it too soon, or overdue? Anita Powell in Johannesburg reports on what doctors, teachers and educational experts are saying.
Episodes
-
June 08, 2020
US Protesters Interpreters ..
-
June 08, 2020
Major Airlines Planning to Cut Jobs Amid COVID-19 Crisis
-
-
June 05, 2020
United States Protest ...
-
-
June 04, 2020
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum