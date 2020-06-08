Accessibility links

South Africa Schools Open Despite COVID-19 Concerns

South Africa Schools Open Despite COVID-19 Concerns
South Africa Schools Open Despite COVID-19 Concerns

After a few fits and starts, South Africa gradually opened schools with mixed mixed about the event as students between 7th and 12th grade go in first. Is it safe? Is it too soon, or overdue? Anita Powell in Johannesburg reports on what doctors, teachers and educational experts are saying.

